TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

