TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $19.41

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $18.00. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 203,773 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -94.21 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

