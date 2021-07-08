Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,100. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.12. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

