Swarm (SWM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,332.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $30,332.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00913222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.