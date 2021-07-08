SVB Leerink Weighs in on Italk Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Italk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TALK stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. Italk has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

