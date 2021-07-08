Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $59.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

