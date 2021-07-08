Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,604,979 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.93.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 463.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

