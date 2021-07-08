Sun (New) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $101.19 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001902 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047298 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.