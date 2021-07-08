Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

RGR stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.43. 1,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,584.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

