Strike Price Reaches $42.25 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $42.25 or 0.00129636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $123.44 million and $16.65 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00129401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00172056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,475.59 or 0.99651441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.41 or 0.00973961 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,921,742 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

