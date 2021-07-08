Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

