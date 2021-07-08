Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 657 put options on the company. This is an increase of 895% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

