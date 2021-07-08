Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,406% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

