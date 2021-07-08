Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,530 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

CarParts.com stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $880.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.43 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

