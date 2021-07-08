STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €31.89 ($37.52) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.47.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.