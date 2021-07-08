Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,856 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.