Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 30,968 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

