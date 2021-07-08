Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.23% of CNB Financial worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.