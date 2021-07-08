Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 118,034 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 176,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

