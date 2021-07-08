Stephens Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to “Overweight”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,746. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

