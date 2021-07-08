Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $297.13 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

