Stephens Inc. AR Sells 13,530 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $232.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $233.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

