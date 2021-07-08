Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Green Dot by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 67,623 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $215,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

