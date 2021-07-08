Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 27,699 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

