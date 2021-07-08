Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.22 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 821,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

