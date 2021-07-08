Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $211.23 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

