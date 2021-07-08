Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of STLC opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

