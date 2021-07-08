Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.95 and the lowest is $3.40. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 663.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $14.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

STLD stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,068. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.