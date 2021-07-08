State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.