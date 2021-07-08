Starname Hits Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $4.21 million and $36,215.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00875040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

