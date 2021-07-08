SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

