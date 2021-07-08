Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes $5.24 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.46% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 7,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,820. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

