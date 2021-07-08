Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 3,097 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. ALX Oncology comprises 0.7% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,421. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.