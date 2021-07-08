Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.31% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

