Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after buying an additional 477,362 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,600,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 121,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,305. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

