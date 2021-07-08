Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.67% of Repare Therapeutics worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 204.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $503,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,408. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,600. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

