Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 55,000 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 10,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -224.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

