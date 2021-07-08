Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $226.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $230.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $906.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.70. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

