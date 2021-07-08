Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

