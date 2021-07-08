Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.55

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and traded as high as $27.98. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 16,546 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKHHY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

