Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

