SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.13. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$32.43, with a volume of 317,536 shares changing hands.

SNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.15.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.