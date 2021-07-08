SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

