SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

SMART Global stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

