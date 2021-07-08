SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 120.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 78.6% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SLM by 34.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SLM by 358.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $6,489,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

