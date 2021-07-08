Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $184,183,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

WORK stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.