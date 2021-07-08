Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIOX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

SIOX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,868 shares. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

