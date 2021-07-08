Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the highest is $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 in the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

