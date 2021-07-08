Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.40 ($64.00) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.84 ($63.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €52.56 ($61.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.19.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.