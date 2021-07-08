Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.40 ($64.00) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.84 ($63.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €52.56 ($61.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.19.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.