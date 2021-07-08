Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,525.55 and last traded at $1,524.58. 37,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,505,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,464.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,279.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

